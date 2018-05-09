Republicans vow to show Ohio still a 'Trump state'

By JULIE CARR SMYTH and DAN SEWELL

CINCINNATI (AP) - Ohio Republicans are pledging to show that the swing state is still Trump country.

Primary voters on Tuesday picked a President Donald Trump-backed congressman to be the GOP nominee against second-term Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown.

Voters also set up a rematch between Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine and Democrat Richard Cordray, who was unseated as attorney general by DeWine in 2010. Now, they are running to succeed GOP Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik).

Trump scored a decisive victory in Ohio over Hillary Clinton in 2016, after Democrat Barack Obama carried the state twice.

Also Tuesday, voters approved Issue 1, a statewide measure aimed at reforming congressional redistricting. And four-term Republican state Rep. Robert Sprague won the GOP primary for state treasurer and will face Democrat Rob Richardson Jr., a former University of Cincinnati board chairman.

