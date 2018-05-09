OH-Winners

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
Here is a list of winners of races in Ohio.
Richard Cordray, Dem
Mike DeWine, GOP
Jim Renacci, GOP
Steve Chabot (i), GOP
Jill Schiller, Dem
Jim Burgess, GOP
Janet Garrett, Dem
Jim Jordan (i), GOP
Michael Galbraith, Dem
Bob Latta (i), GOP
Shawna Roberts, Dem
Bill Johnson (i), GOP
Ken Harbaugh, Dem
Bob Gibbs (i), GOP
Vanessa Enoch, Dem
Marcy Kaptur (i), Dem
Steven Kraus, GOP
Theresa Gasper, Dem
Mike Turner (i), GOP
Beverly Goldstein, GOP
Danny O'Connor, Dem
Troy Balderson, GOP
Danny O'Connor, Dem
Troy Balderson, GOP
Tim Ryan (i), Dem
Rick Neal, Dem
Susan Moran Palmer, Dem
Anthony Gonzalez, GOP
Robert McColley (i), GOP
Steve Wilson (i), GOP
Cecil Thomas (i), Dem
Teresa Fedor, Dem
Nathan Manning, GOP
Hearcel Craig, Dem
Andrew Brenner, GOP
Sandra Williams (i), Dem
Nickie Antonio, Dem
Kenny Yuko (i), Dem
Jim Trakas, GOP
Kent Smith (i), Dem
Terrence Upchurch, Dem
Juanita Brent, Dem
Michael Skindell, Dem
Bride Sweeney, Dem
Dave Greenspan (i), GOP
Mary Lightbody, Dem
Tim Barhorst, GOP
Beth Liston, Dem
Stu Harris, GOP
Allison Russo, Dem
Bernadine Kent (i), Dem
Erica Crawley, Dem
Jessica Miranda, Dem
Sedrick Denson, Dem
Timothy Piatt, Dem
Mike Rasor, GOP
Fred Strahorn (i), Dem
Ryan Taylor, Dem
Zach Dickerson, Dem
Niraj Antani (i), GOP
Todd Smith, GOP
Paula Hudson, Dem
Derek Merrin (i), GOP
Reggie Stoltzfus, GOP
Sara Carruthers, GOP
Joseph Miller III, Dem
Eric Ungaro, Dem
Jamie Callender, GOP
Scott Lipps (i), GOP
Martha Yoder, GOP
John Becker (i), GOP
Jeff Richards, Dem
Kris Jordan, GOP
Larry Householder (i), GOP
Rick Perales (i), GOP
Randi Clites, Dem
Ron Hood (i), GOP
Jena Powell, GOP
James Hoops (i), GOP
Jon Cross, GOP
Susan Manchester, GOP
Nino Vitale (i), GOP
Tracy Richardson, GOP
Adrienne Buckler, Dem
Brian Baldridge, GOP
Shane Wilkin, GOP
Bob Mazeroski, GOP
Robert Sprague, GOP
Yes, NPA
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Springfield Township police responded to a shooting Tuesday around 6 p.m.Full Story >
Springfield Township police responded to a shooting Tuesday around 6 p.m.Full Story >
A teacher and track coach at an Adams County school has been accused of inappropriate behavior with a student.Full Story >
A teacher and track coach at an Adams County school has been accused of inappropriate behavior with a student.Full Story >
An Indiana woman who said she was beaten and battered nearly to death by someone she trusted is sharing her story in hopes of helping others.Full Story >
An Indiana woman who said she was beaten and battered nearly to death by someone she trusted is sharing her story in hopes of helping others.Full Story >
Hamilton County voters had the opportunity to influence both zoo and library funding in Tuesday's primary.Full Story >
Hamilton County voters had the opportunity to influence both zoo and library funding in Tuesday's primary.Full Story >
An Over-the-Rhine woman who was brutally beaten after confronting a drug dealer was shown she is not alone this week.Full Story >
An Over-the-Rhine woman who was brutally beaten after confronting a drug dealer was shown she is not alone this week.Full Story >