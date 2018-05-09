OH-Winners - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

By The Associated Press

Here is a list of winners of races in Ohio.

Governor

Richard Cordray, Dem

Governor

Mike DeWine, GOP

U.S. Senate

Jim Renacci, GOP

U.S. House - District 1

Steve Chabot (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 2

Jill Schiller, Dem

U.S. House - District 3

Jim Burgess, GOP

U.S. House - District 4

Janet Garrett, Dem

U.S. House - District 4

Jim Jordan (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 5

Michael Galbraith, Dem

U.S. House - District 5

Bob Latta (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 6

Shawna Roberts, Dem

U.S. House - District 6

Bill Johnson (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 7

Ken Harbaugh, Dem

U.S. House - District 7

Bob Gibbs (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 8

Vanessa Enoch, Dem

U.S. House - District 9

Marcy Kaptur (i), Dem

U.S. House - District 9

Steven Kraus, GOP

U.S. House - District 10

Theresa Gasper, Dem

U.S. House - District 10

Mike Turner (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 11

Beverly Goldstein, GOP

U.S. House - District 12

Danny O'Connor, Dem

U.S. House - District 12

Troy Balderson, GOP

U.S. House - District 12-Unexpired Term

Danny O'Connor, Dem

U.S. House - District 12-Unexpired Term

Troy Balderson, GOP

U.S. House - District 13

Tim Ryan (i), Dem

U.S. House - District 15

Rick Neal, Dem

U.S. House - District 16

Susan Moran Palmer, Dem

U.S. House - District 16

Anthony Gonzalez, GOP

State Senate - District 1

Robert McColley (i), GOP

State Senate - District 7

Steve Wilson (i), GOP

State Senate - District 9

Cecil Thomas (i), Dem

State Senate - District 11

Teresa Fedor, Dem

State Senate - District 13

Nathan Manning, GOP

State Senate - District 15

Hearcel Craig, Dem

State Senate - District 19

Andrew Brenner, GOP

State Senate - District 21

Sandra Williams (i), Dem

State Senate - District 23

Nickie Antonio, Dem

State Senate - District 25

Kenny Yuko (i), Dem

State House - District 6

Jim Trakas, GOP

State House - District 8

Kent Smith (i), Dem

State House - District 10

Terrence Upchurch, Dem

State House - District 12

Juanita Brent, Dem

State House - District 13

Michael Skindell, Dem

State House - District 14

Bride Sweeney, Dem

State House - District 16

Dave Greenspan (i), GOP

State House - District 19

Mary Lightbody, Dem

State House - District 19

Tim Barhorst, GOP

State House - District 21

Beth Liston, Dem

State House - District 21

Stu Harris, GOP

State House - District 24

Allison Russo, Dem

State House - District 25

Bernadine Kent (i), Dem

State House - District 26

Erica Crawley, Dem

State House - District 28

Jessica Miranda, Dem

State House - District 33

Sedrick Denson, Dem

State House - District 36

Timothy Piatt, Dem

State House - District 37

Mike Rasor, GOP

State House - District 39

Fred Strahorn (i), Dem

State House - District 40

Ryan Taylor, Dem

State House - District 42

Zach Dickerson, Dem

State House - District 42

Niraj Antani (i), GOP

State House - District 43

Todd Smith, GOP

State House - District 44

Paula Hudson, Dem

State House - District 47

Derek Merrin (i), GOP

State House - District 50

Reggie Stoltzfus, GOP

State House - District 51

Sara Carruthers, GOP

State House - District 56

Joseph Miller III, Dem

State House - District 59

Eric Ungaro, Dem

State House - District 61

Jamie Callender, GOP

State House - District 62

Scott Lipps (i), GOP

State House - District 64

Martha Yoder, GOP

State House - District 65

John Becker (i), GOP

State House - District 66

Jeff Richards, Dem

State House - District 67

Kris Jordan, GOP

State House - District 72

Larry Householder (i), GOP

State House - District 73

Rick Perales (i), GOP

State House - District 75

Randi Clites, Dem

State House - District 78

Ron Hood (i), GOP

State House - District 80

Jena Powell, GOP

State House - District 81

James Hoops (i), GOP

State House - District 83

Jon Cross, GOP

State House - District 84

Susan Manchester, GOP

State House - District 85

Nino Vitale (i), GOP

State House - District 86

Tracy Richardson, GOP

State House - District 90

Adrienne Buckler, Dem

State House - District 90

Brian Baldridge, GOP

State House - District 91

Shane Wilkin, GOP

State House - District 96

Bob Mazeroski, GOP

Treasurer

Robert Sprague, GOP

Issue - 1 - Create Bipartisan Redistrict

Yes, NPA

