Doctors say man charged in mom's death competent for trial

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Doctors say a northeast Ohio man accused of fatally stabbing his 76-year-old mother is now competent to stand trial.
Michael Gleisinger has been held at a mental health facility since a ruling last year that he was incompetent for trial but "restorable" with treatment.
The Akron Beacon Journal reports that his attorney asked for time Tuesday to review the facility's competency report. The judge agreed and set a status hearing for May 29.
Police say the 49-year-old stabbed his mother, Nancy Gleisinger, in the chest and abdomen at their Akron home last May. He has been charged with murder and felonious assault.
He previously pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
