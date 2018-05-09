Grant to help pregnant women with opioid dependence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The University of Kentucky has received a multimillion-dollar grant to expand and improve a program to help pregnant women with opioid dependence problems before, during and after delivery.
The Perinatal Assistance and Treatment Home (PATHways) program is helping women with medication, peer support and health services to reduce the number of babies born with an opioid addiction.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reported Tuesday that with the grant, university researchers will compare two elements of the program in rural areas.
In one, women will attend pregnancy/parenting support and education groups led by a trained nurse and a peer support specialist.
In the other, women will have meetings via telemedicine with specialists in high-risk pregnancy, addiction care, pediatrics or substance counseling.
The $4.9 million award has been approved pending completion of a business and programmatic review.
Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com
