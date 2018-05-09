63,000 pounds of unused medicines collected in 3 states

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Officials say the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day collected more than 63,000 pounds of unused medicines in the Louisville Field Division's three-state area of Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia.
A statement on Tuesday from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says the agency and its partners worked at 451 sites across the states last month to collect the medications.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is now in its ninth year. The DEA says this collection was its most successful, with nearly 475 tons of unused medicines collected at about 6,000 sites nationwide.
The initiative allows people to safely get rid of unused medicines, which officials say are highly susceptible to misuse and abuse.
According to a 2015 national survey, more than 6 million Americans abused controlled prescription drugs.
