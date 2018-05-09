4 Kentucky high school seniors are Presidential Scholars

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Four Kentucky high school students have been named 2018 U.S. Presidential Scholars.

All four are from Lexington schools. A total of 161 high school seniors around the country were recognized.

Kentucky's Presidential Scholars are Aaron Choate and Kasey C. Fields, both of Lafayette Senior High School, and Zsombor T. Gal and David W. Ma, both of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School. Choate is a Presidential Scholar in the Arts.

The U.S. Education Department said in a news release the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars chooses each year's scholars based on academic success, artistic excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, and evidence of community service, leadership and commitment to ideals.

Honorees will receive a Presidential Scholar Medallion at a ceremony June 24.

