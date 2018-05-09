Pompeo in NKorea to finalize summit, seek Americans' release

Trump, a severe critic of the deal dating back to his presidential campaign, said Tuesday in a televised address from the White House that it was "defective at its core."Full Story >
Analysts say this week's China-North Korea summit was intended at least partly to tell Washington that China remains a key factor ahead of a much anticipated meeting between the North's Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump.Full Story >
In both the West Virginia and Indiana GOP primaries, Trump's party appears to have avoided the missteps that doomed candidates in high-profile Senate races in the past.Full Story >
The position could put her at odds with Trump, who spoke in the campaign about toughening the U.S. approach to fighting extremists and vowed to authorize waterboarding and a "hell of a lot worse."Full Story >
After months of news reports and announcements of investigations on alleged ethical lapses, White House sources signal that President Donald Trump's support for his environmental chief appears to be wavering.Full Story >
President Donald Trump had alluded to the prisoners' release in a tweet earlier on Wednesday.Full Story >
Trump, a severe critic of the deal dating back to his presidential campaign, said Tuesday in a televised address from the White House that it was "defective at its core."Full Story >
The trip came just days after North Korea expressed displeasure with Washington for comments suggesting that massive U.S. pressure had pushed Kim to the negotiating table.Full Story >
New York's attorney general is resigning amid allegations he physically abused four women with whom he was romantically involved or had romantic interactionsFull Story >
New love was in the air on the Met gala red carpet, with fresh couples showing their unityFull Story >
New love was in the air on the Met gala red carpet, with fresh couples showing their unityFull Story >
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says a 'zero-tolerance' policy toward people who enter the United States illegally may cause families to be separated while parents are prosecutedFull Story >
Slopes of Hawaii volcano offer lush piece of paradise for affordable priceFull Story >
Melania Trump has launched her long-awaited first lady initiative to focus on issues that children confront. She's calling it "Be Best."Full Story >
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons have been inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame, but it was Bruce Springsteen who stole what could have been Meryl Streep's showFull Story >
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has destroyed 26 homes and spewed lava hundreds of feet into the air, leaving evacuated residents unsure how long they might be displacedFull Story >
