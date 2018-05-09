WATCH: Girl, 11, jumps from moving vehicle to escape carjacking

In both the West Virginia and Indiana GOP primaries, Trump's party appears to have avoided the missteps that doomed candidates in high-profile Senate races in the past.Full Story >
In both the West Virginia and Indiana GOP primaries, Trump's party appears to have avoided the missteps that doomed candidates in high-profile Senate races in the past.Full Story >
Police arrested a 20-year-old Chicago man for the crime, charging him with vehicle hijacking, possession of a stolen vehicle and fleeing police.Full Story >
Police arrested a 20-year-old Chicago man for the crime, charging him with vehicle hijacking, possession of a stolen vehicle and fleeing police.Full Story >
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.Full Story >
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.Full Story >
The company's digital concierge, known only as the Google Assistant, could gain new abilities to handle tasks such as making restaurant reservations without human hand-holding.Full Story >
The company's digital concierge, known only as the Google Assistant, could gain new abilities to handle tasks such as making restaurant reservations without human hand-holding.Full Story >