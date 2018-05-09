Missing autistic, non-verbal Mason teen found safe

A missing 16-year-old autistic teen who went missing late Tuesday has been found safe, Warren County dispatchers said early Wednesday.

Jonathan Jacob Williams of Mason was located just before 4 a.m. in the area of Skyline Chili off Western Row Road and U.S. 42.

"He was out walking," a dispatcher said.

Earlier story:

Authorities in Warren County are searching right now for a missing autistic and non-verbal 16-year-old last seen Tuesday night.

Jonathan Jacob Williams walked away from his Waters Edge neighborhood in Mason about 9:15 p.m., police said early Wednesday.

He was last seen wearing a red Wendy's t-shirt, black and white shorts.

Mason police and deputies with the Warren County Sheriff's Office, along with a helicopter, are out in the neighborhood looking for the youth.

They plan to deploy a dive team soon to search a pond.

Anyone with information on Jonathan's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

We have a crew on the scene and will continue to update this story on air and all our digital platforms.

Crews in Deerfield Twp are currently searching for a missing 16-year-old who’s been missing since 9:15 last night. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/eWndY9J846 — Matthew Wood (@FOX19MattW) May 9, 2018

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.