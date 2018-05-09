Political newcomer defeats incumbent with OVI arrest in statehouse primary

State Rep. Wes Retherford in court last year for a preliminary hearing on his OVI charge. (Photo: Cincinnati Enquirer)

Sara Carruthers with her twins, Ralph Rogan and Elizabeth Procter, and her father, Pat Carruthers. (Facebook)

A political newcomer and philanthropist beat out the three-term incumbent with an OVI conviction and a former lawmaker/county commissioner to advance as the Republican candidate for the 51st Ohio House District in the November election.

Sara Carruthers received 46.6 percent of the vote in Tuesdays primary, or 3,168 votes, over State Rep. Wes Retherford of Hamilton, who only mustered 31.8 percent (2,163 votes) and Greg Jolivette's 21.6 percent (1,469 votes), according to unofficial results.

Carruthers, 55, a descendant of the Procter & Gamble founders, said in a Facebook post late Tuesday she was honored to receive the Republican nomination to represent the district that represents Hamilton, Fairfield and Ross Township.

The Carruthers family has funded several projects in Butler County and Hamilton, including the Ralph Rogan Carruthers Intensive Care Unit, Donna Y. Carruthers Cardiovascular suites and Carruthers Emergency Department and Gebhardt Center Cancer Treatment at Fort Hamilton Hospital.

"The outflow of support from my Republican friends in Hamilton, Fairfield, and Ross Township has been truly humbling," she wrote.

"I look forward to representing and uniting our party in November by running as a conservative who can get things done for our community. When we win in November, I will be a state representative who will uphold the ethical standards of the office and will be relentless in fighting for our residents. Thank you to my supporters and let’s keep moving!"

In a recent Facebook video, Carruthers reached out to voters asking them to get in touch with her about the issues impacting their lives.

"I'm willing to listen to any and all ideas because, ultimately, you will be my boss," she said.

In media interviews Tuesday night, Retherford blamed his loss on money, saying Carruthers spent $200,000, which included an $10,000 loan she put into her campaign and thousands of which she spent on television ads.

By comparison, he spent $13,000, according to our media partners at Cincinnati Enquirer.

But Retherford made more headlines over the past year when he was charged with suspicion of operating a vehicle while impaired than he did for representing his constituents.

A loaded handgun also was found in his car on March 12, 2017, according to police. That prompted a second charge, one for improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle, a felony.

A Butler County grand jury declined to indict Retherford for the felony charge. A felony conviction would have ended his career in the Legislature.

Retherford was eventually found guilty on the misdemeanor OVI charge and sentenced to six months in jail. The sentence was suspended as long as he completed three days of an alcohol intervention program.

He has said he has been sober since his arrest.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.