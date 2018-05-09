Veteran Butler County commissioner defeats West Chester trustee in primary

Butler County Commissioner Cindy Carpenter with the other two commissioners, TC Rogers and Don Dixon, at the county GOP's annual Lincoln Day Dinner in March. (FOX19 NOW/file)

Butler County Commissioner Cindy Carpenter with her husband Ralph Barker and their grandchildren; Ross Township Trustee Tom Willsey, Butler County Recorder Danny Crank and his wife, Margie at the county GOP Lincoln Day Dinner in March. (FOX19 NOW/file)

Butler County Commissioner Cindy Carpenter celebrates her victory Tuesday night with Sara Carruthers, who won the GOP nomination for the 51st Ohio House District in the November election and Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones. (Facebook)

Cindy Carpenter won her seventh straight Butler countywide race Tuesday night.

Carpenter easily secured the Republican nomination for county commissioner with 59.29 percent of the vote over 40.71 percent from her opponent, West Chester Township Trustee Lee Wong, according to unofficial results.

The Oxford resident, who also has served as the county's clerk of courts, campaigned on a platform that included attracting and retaining high-paying jobs, smart growth along the I-75 corridor and fiscal responsibility. The county, she said, will be out of debt by 2020.

She will face Middletown Vice Mayor Dora Bronston in the Nov. 6 general election.

