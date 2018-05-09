Car rams into Denny's in Kentucky, injuring at least 10

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a car crashed into a Denny's in Kentucky, sending 10 people to the hospital.
Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley tells news outlets that officers responded to a report of a car hitting the restaurant near the University of Louisville late Tuesday night. She says the male driver had lost control of the car, which traveled about 10 feet (3 meters) inside the Denny's.
Smiley says the driver and nine others were hospitalized with injuries that appear to be non-life-threatening. Victims included both employees and customers.
Authorities say some others at the scene were injured, but didn't want to go to the hospital.
The police traffic unit is investigating. Further details haven't been released.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A political newcomer and philanthropist beat out the three-term incumbent with an OVI arrest on his record and a veteran lawmaker turned county commissioner to advance as the Republican candidate for the 51st Ohio House District in the November election.Full Story >
A political newcomer and philanthropist beat out the three-term incumbent with an OVI arrest on his record and a veteran lawmaker turned county commissioner to advance as the Republican candidate for the 51st Ohio House District in the November election.Full Story >
An Over-the-Rhine woman who was brutally beaten after confronting a drug dealer was shown she is not alone this week.Full Story >
An Over-the-Rhine woman who was brutally beaten after confronting a drug dealer was shown she is not alone this week.Full Story >
Cindy Carpenter won her seventh straight Butler countywide race Tuesday night.Full Story >
Cindy Carpenter won her seventh straight Butler countywide race Tuesday night.Full Story >
A missing 16-year-old autistic teen was found safe Wednesday morning after authorities searched for him several hours overnight.Full Story >
A missing 16-year-old autistic teen was found safe Wednesday morning after authorities searched for him several hours overnight.Full Story >
Hamilton County voters overwhelmingly approved levies Tuesday night for the Cincinnati Zoo and public library.Full Story >
Hamilton County voters overwhelmingly approved levies Tuesday night for the Cincinnati Zoo and public library.Full Story >