Car rams into Denny's in Kentucky, injuring at least 10

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a car crashed into a Denny's in Kentucky, sending 10 people to the hospital.

Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley tells news outlets that officers responded to a report of a car hitting the restaurant near the University of Louisville late Tuesday night. She says the male driver had lost control of the car, which traveled about 10 feet (3 meters) inside the Denny's.

Smiley says the driver and nine others were hospitalized with injuries that appear to be non-life-threatening. Victims included both employees and customers.

Authorities say some others at the scene were injured, but didn't want to go to the hospital.

The police traffic unit is investigating. Further details haven't been released.

