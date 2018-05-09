Ohio officer quits amid probe of him kicking handcuffed man

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A suburban Columbus police officer under investigation for kicking a handcuffed suspect in the head has resigned.
The Columbus Dispatch reports an attorney for Franklin Township police officer Robert Wells says Wells' resigned effective Sunday.
Wells, a part-time Franklin Township officer, was placed on leave after a cellphone video surfaced from a May 1 vehicle pursuit that shows him kicking an 18-year-old man in the head.
Franklin Township Trustee Aryeh Alex says an internal investigation of the 48-year-old Wells is continuing.
Wells is a fulltime investigations supervisor for the Ohio Lottery Commission. He was convicted of assault and fired as a police officer in the central Ohio city of Pataskala in 2002 after he and another officer were seen in a cellphone video kicking an 18-year-old man during an arrest.
Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Springfield Township police say a boy was at fault for a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.Full Story >
Springfield Township police say a boy was at fault for a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.Full Story >
An Indiana woman who said she was beaten and battered nearly to death by someone she trusted is sharing her story in hopes of helping others.Full Story >
An Indiana woman who said she was beaten and battered nearly to death by someone she trusted is sharing her story in hopes of helping others.Full Story >
Kasich signed an executive order Wednesday authorizing autonomous vehicle research to take place across the state.Full Story >
Kasich signed an executive order Wednesday authorizing autonomous vehicle research to take place across the state.Full Story >
The man charged attacking an Over-The-Rhine resident appeared in Hamilton County Court this morning.Full Story >
The man charged attacking an Over-The-Rhine resident appeared in Hamilton County Court this morning.Full Story >
Three women who live in the same Clermont County apartment complex want answers after dozens of their panties were stolen from the laundry room.Full Story >
Three women who live in the same Clermont County apartment complex want answers after dozens of their panties were stolen from the laundry room.Full Story >