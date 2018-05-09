Auditor: Companies should repay $250K spent for e-school ads

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The state auditor has concluded private companies should repay $250,000 in taxpayer money that Ohio's largest online charter school used for television ads attacking a state effort to recoup funding from the e-school.
The Columbus Dispatch reports it obtained a draft finding for recovery in which Auditor Dave Yost says the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow improperly used public money for political ads and tried to hide the funding's source using companies run by ECOT's founder and his daughter.
Yost last year ordered ECOT to stop spending taxpayer dollars on ads attacking the Department of Education, calling it "impermissible." ECOT has since closed, but previously defended that approach to fighting for public funding amid a legal dispute with the state.
Yost plans to release his latest audit of ECOT on Thursday.
Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Springfield Township police say a boy was at fault for a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.Full Story >
Springfield Township police say a boy was at fault for a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.Full Story >
An Indiana woman who said she was beaten and battered nearly to death by someone she trusted is sharing her story in hopes of helping others.Full Story >
An Indiana woman who said she was beaten and battered nearly to death by someone she trusted is sharing her story in hopes of helping others.Full Story >
Kasich signed an executive order Wednesday authorizing autonomous vehicle research to take place across the state.Full Story >
Kasich signed an executive order Wednesday authorizing autonomous vehicle research to take place across the state.Full Story >
The man charged attacking an Over-The-Rhine resident appeared in Hamilton County Court this morning.Full Story >
The man charged attacking an Over-The-Rhine resident appeared in Hamilton County Court this morning.Full Story >
Three women who live in the same Clermont County apartment complex want answers after dozens of their panties were stolen from the laundry room.Full Story >
Three women who live in the same Clermont County apartment complex want answers after dozens of their panties were stolen from the laundry room.Full Story >