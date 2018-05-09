Police investigate hidden camera inside hospital restroom

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) - A hidden camera has been found inside an employee-only restroom at a northeast Ohio hospital.

WOIO-TV reports a staff member at Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital found the camera disguised as a wall charger April 14.

Police say it's unclear how long the miniature spy camera was inside the bathroom.

Authorities have identified a suspect whose identity hasn't been released. No charges have been filed.

Clinic officials say an employee was placed on administrative leave following the camera's discovery.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.