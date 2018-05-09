Police investigate hidden camera inside hospital restroom

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) - A hidden camera has been found inside an employee-only restroom at a northeast Ohio hospital.
WOIO-TV reports a staff member at Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital found the camera disguised as a wall charger April 14.
Police say it's unclear how long the miniature spy camera was inside the bathroom.
Authorities have identified a suspect whose identity hasn't been released. No charges have been filed.
Clinic officials say an employee was placed on administrative leave following the camera's discovery.
