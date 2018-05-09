Kentucky janitor wills $175K savings to child abuse victims

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man who worked as a school janitor for more than three decades and never touched a dime of his pension has willed his life savings of $175,000 to child abuse victims.
The Kentucky Enquirer reports Alvin L. Randlett's estate donated the sum to the Kentucky Child Victims' Trust Fund on Tuesday. The lifelong Covington resident had retired in 2001, and died in December 2015 at age 75.
The money came from Randlett's pension and the sale of his house.
Estate executor Jeff Siska shared the news at Sixth District Elementary School, where Randlett worked for 32 years. Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear visited the school district to accept the money on behalf of the fund, praising Randlett's selflessness.
Siska says it was Randlett's "last wish to help those who can't help themselves."
Information from: The Kentucky Enquirer, http://www.nky.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The man charged attacking an Over-The-Rhine resident appeared in Hamilton County Court this morning.Full Story >
The man charged attacking an Over-The-Rhine resident appeared in Hamilton County Court this morning.Full Story >
Springfield Township police say a boy was at fault for a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.Full Story >
Springfield Township police say a boy was at fault for a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.Full Story >
An Indiana woman who said she was beaten and battered nearly to death by someone she trusted is sharing her story in hopes of helping others.Full Story >
An Indiana woman who said she was beaten and battered nearly to death by someone she trusted is sharing her story in hopes of helping others.Full Story >
Kasich signed an executive order Wednesday authorizing autonomous vehicle research to take place across the state.Full Story >
Kasich signed an executive order Wednesday authorizing autonomous vehicle research to take place across the state.Full Story >
Three women who live in the same Clermont County apartment complex want answers after dozens of their panties were stolen from the laundry room.Full Story >
Three women who live in the same Clermont County apartment complex want answers after dozens of their panties were stolen from the laundry room.Full Story >