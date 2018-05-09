'Iron Man' suit disappears from LA movie prop facility

One year after being ousted from her job overseeing the Hamilton County Jail, Charmaine McGuffey alleged in a lawsuit that she was unfairly demoted because her co-workers didn't like that she was an openly gay woman and top officials retaliated against her for raising concerns about use of force.Full Story >
Scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight are expected to taper by 6 a.m. in time for main part of your morning commute.Full Story >
As candidates for Grant County Judge Executive gear up to face off in the upcoming primary, one of them is taking a unique approach to reach more voters.Full Story >
Some residents who live near Archbishop McNicholas High School are upset about the impact of stadium improvements.Full Story >
A Cold Spring police officer's act of kindness impacted the woman on the receiving end so much, she said what he did for her changed her life.Full Story >
Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"Full Story >
Trump tells the world he is pulling out of the landmark nuclear accord with IranFull Story >
Former President Barack Obama is calling President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran deal a "serious mistake" that will erode America's global credibilityFull Story >
US health panel that once opposed prostate screening now says it is up to men and their doctorsFull Story >
Trump to tell the world whether he plans to follow through on his threat to pull out of the landmark nuclear accord with IranFull Story >
Inside the Met gala: A real-life cardinal, a presidential candidate, and a team of buglersFull Story >
