Police: Boy runs away from bus stop, causes multi-vehicle crash

Springfield Township police say a boy was at fault for a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

Lieutenant Brian Uhl said a 10-year-old boy walked away from his bus stop and ran across West Galbraith Road into the side of a passing minivan.

Uhls said when the boy struck the side of the van, it caused a four-car crash.

The boy was found to be at fault for the crash and was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital to be checked out for minor injuries, police said.

Police say they're not sure why the boy ran away from his bus stop and crossed the street.

