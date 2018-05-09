Pro-gun effort to counter Ohio anti-NRA billboard sagging

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) - An effort by gun supporters to rent space on a billboard in Ohio directly below one calling the National Rifle Association a "terrorist organization" appears to be sagging.
A GoFundMe account created April 26 has raised about $1,200 toward its $10,000 goal to rent a pro-gun billboard along Interstate 75 in Middletown.
The Maryland-based Mad Dog PAC paid for the anti-NRA billboard. The PAC has raised around $250,000 to rent billboards with left-leaning messages across the country.
Mad Dog Chairman Claude Taylor tells The Associated Press about 16 of the group's 60 billboards target the NRA. Some of its billboards target President Donald Trump with the message "Impeachment Now."
The Middletown billboard is the group's only one in Ohio.
