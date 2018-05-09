Voters across Ohio approve 68 percent of school levies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio voters have approved more than two-thirds of school levies on Tuesday's primary election ballot.

The Ohio School Boards Association said Ohioans passed 63 of 92 school issues, or 68 percent.

The passage rate was down from last year's primary election when 73 percent of issues were approved.

Half of the new school tax issues were passed this time, compared with 52 percent in last year's May primary. Voters passed 40 of the 46 renewal issues, slightly down from a year ago.

The School Boards Association's Jennifer Hogue said she's concerned that the passage rate for additional funding issues was much lower than renewals, which means some districts won't be able to meet their students' needs.

