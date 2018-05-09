Voters across Ohio approve 68 percent of school levies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio voters have approved more than two-thirds of school levies on Tuesday's primary election ballot.
The Ohio School Boards Association said Ohioans passed 63 of 92 school issues, or 68 percent.
The passage rate was down from last year's primary election when 73 percent of issues were approved.
Half of the new school tax issues were passed this time, compared with 52 percent in last year's May primary. Voters passed 40 of the 46 renewal issues, slightly down from a year ago.
The School Boards Association's Jennifer Hogue said she's concerned that the passage rate for additional funding issues was much lower than renewals, which means some districts won't be able to meet their students' needs.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The man charged attacking an Over-The-Rhine resident appeared in Hamilton County Court this morning.Full Story >
The man charged attacking an Over-The-Rhine resident appeared in Hamilton County Court this morning.Full Story >
More than two years a Cincinnati police sergeant fired his gun as he chased a motorist fleeing a traffic stop and crash, it is still unclear if that use of force is justified.Full Story >
More than two years a Cincinnati police sergeant fired his gun as he chased a motorist fleeing a traffic stop and crash, it is still unclear if that use of force is justified.Full Story >
A political newcomer and philanthropist beat out the three-term incumbent with an OVI arrest on his record and a veteran lawmaker turned county commissioner to advance as the Republican candidate for the 51st Ohio House District in the November election.Full Story >
A political newcomer and philanthropist beat out the three-term incumbent with an OVI arrest on his record and a veteran lawmaker turned county commissioner to advance as the Republican candidate for the 51st Ohio House District in the November election.Full Story >
WOW Air is beginning low-cost service from Cincinnati/ Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) to Iceland and Europe on Wednesday.Full Story >
WOW Air is beginning low-cost service from Cincinnati/ Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) to Iceland and Europe on Wednesday.Full Story >
Springfield Township police say a boy was at fault for a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.Full Story >
Springfield Township police say a boy was at fault for a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.Full Story >