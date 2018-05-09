'Cheap' international airline taking off from Cincinnati

WOW Air is beginning low-cost service from Cincinnati/ Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) to Iceland and Europe on Wednesday.

The airline will be available four days a week and is boasting prices of $99 to Iceland. Flights to European destinations such as Paris and Dublin will cost about $149 each way - but there's a catch... a few of them.

Tickets are now on sale: www.wowair.us

The airline keeps ticket costs low by charging for a plethora of extras. You'll be paying more for carry-on luggage, extra leg room, food and drinks.

Iceland's low-cost transatlantic airline is expanding its service in the Midwest by also going to Detroit Metropolitan Airport, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

WOW officials say the company was ranked as the seventh best low-cost airline in Europe from 2013 to 2015 at the Skytrax World Airline Awards.

