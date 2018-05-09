Funeral held Wednesday for toddler killed in tragic NKY crash

Three-year-old Dawson Elder and his mother, Megan Ritter, were inside a broken down vehicle when it was rear-ended by another car on a stretch of interstate over the Licking River. (Provided)

A public funeral was held for the 3-year-old killed in a crash on Interstate 275 Wednesday.

Dawson Elder lost his life in a tragic crash on the interstate on May 2 after his mother's car broke down and they were hit from behind.

"He never knew a stranger, just the happiest, just, rambunctious baby," the boy's mother, Megan Ritter, said after the incident. "So perfect, so smart."

The funeral was held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Independence, Ky. It was open to the public.

"I just want people to know that you're never going to know when the last moment will be -- so please hug your kids tighter every day no matter what," Ritter said. "Please hold onto your babies."

Taylor Mill Police are seeking witnesses to the crash and ask them to come forward as soon as possible.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Dawson's family.

