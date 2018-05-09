Construction project on I-71/75 begins Friday, drivers should expect delays

Construction on I-71/75 this summer will cause delays overnight and on weekends FOX19 NOW/file

Drivers in northern Kentucky can prepare for major road construction on Interstate 71/75, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.

The long-term construction project will kick off beginning at Buttermilk Pike Friday at 9 p.m.

FOX19 NOW's traffic reporter Rebecca Smith says delays should be expected going south until Turfway. People traveling overnight, weekends, and for some in the early morning will be impacted the most.

Nancy Wood with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet urges drivers to be patient.

"It's a pretty intricate traffic switch and traffic control, so we need everybody who's driving through there to be alert about it." Wood said.

The project will replace 120 sections of pavement along I-71/75.

Wood says beginning Friday, traffic will shift to the inside shoulders so work can be done on the outside lanes. As part of the project speed will be reduced to 55 miles per hour with a doubled fine for those caught speeding.

Northbound lanes of I-71/75 will also see construction during the summer months including Turfway to I-275.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.