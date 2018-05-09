Construction project on I-71/75 begins Friday, drivers should expect delays

After 10 minutes, the woman realized her date wasn't returning. She was stuck with the $130 bill and paid it.Full Story >
After 10 minutes, the woman realized her date wasn't returning. She was stuck with the $130 bill and paid it.Full Story >
If you were part of the national Do Not Call Registry and were still contacted on behalf of Dish between 2010-11, you may be eligible.Full Story >
If you were part of the national Do Not Call Registry and were still contacted on behalf of Dish between 2010-11, you may be eligible.Full Story >
A local dog owner has a terrifying warning for others after his dog was snatched by a gator at a Mobile city park.Full Story >
A local dog owner has a terrifying warning for others after his dog was snatched by a gator at a Mobile city park.Full Story >
"Ok, I'm in the back of a police car, I'm in cuffs.," said Emily Nield as she sat in the back of a Cook County deputy's vehicle. Emily, a Canadian woman, posted a Snapchat video from the back of a Cook County Sheriff's vehicle last month after she was arrested for not having a valid driver's license.Full Story >
"Ok, I'm in the back of a police car, I'm in cuffs.," said Emily Nield as she sat in the back of a Cook County deputy's vehicle. Emily, a Canadian woman, posted a Snapchat video from the back of a Cook County Sheriff's vehicle last month after she was arrested for not having a valid driver's license.Full Story >
The trip came just days after North Korea expressed displeasure with Washington for comments suggesting that massive U.S. pressure had pushed Kim to the negotiating table.Full Story >
The trip came just days after North Korea expressed displeasure with Washington for comments suggesting that massive U.S. pressure had pushed Kim to the negotiating table.Full Story >