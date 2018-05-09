Investigators seek more video of confrontation involving Colerain officer

A student at Northwest Passage in Colerain Township is reported to have been "physically aggressive" toward a school resource officer Tuesday. (WXIX)

An officer making an arrest got into a confrontation with a bystander recording outside Northwest Passage School Tuesday. (Photo: OK Then Dress Facebook page)

Colerain Township police make arrests outside an alternative school off Springdale Road Tuesday. (Photo: OK Then Dess Facebook page)

Colerain Township police are investigating after this video surfaced on Facebook showing a confrontation between and officer and bystander recording arrests outside Northwest Passage School Tuesday. (Photo: OK Then Dess Facebook page)

The Colerain Police Department is looking for witnesses of a confrontation between an officer and a bystander Tuesday afternoon.

The confrontation happened outside of Northwest Passages School where school officials say school resource officer used a stun gun on a student who was "physically aggressive" toward him.

Three people were detained, police say.

While police were making those arrests, an argument began between an officer and a woman recording the incident.

MORE: 'Stop hitting me!' Police investigate after video captures confrontation between officer, bystander

In the video, which was posted to social media, the officer is heard warning the woman recording the situation saying "ma'am, back up, Back up."

The woman can then be heard yelling back "I can videotape"

After a back and forth, the officer is seen moving toward the woman and the camera abruptly jerks and the woman can be heard yelling "stop hitting me!" while the officer continues to yell "back up!"

Police officials are asking anyone who witnesses the confrontation or has video to contact police using the number 321-COPS.

The department will arrange a time to meet and get statements for anyone who comes forward, police say.

Police say there are currently claims of more videos on social media and they would like to include them in their investigation.

"While the demand for answers is understandable and necessary, the need for correct and verified information is equally important." the Colerain Police Department said.

Colerain Township, May 9, 2018 – Chief Mark C. Denney of the Colerain Police Department, requests that anyone who witnessed and/or has video of the incident that occurred at Northwest Passages, 3130 Springdale Road, to make contact with us at 321-COPS. We can arrange a time to meet and obtain a statement. There are many claims on social media of other videos and we definitely want to include them in our investigation.

While the demand for answers is understandable and necessary, the need for correct and verified information is equally important.

The Colerain Police Department is an Nationally Accredited Police Department and has standardized processes and procedures for conducting internal investigations. This process not only assures the officer fair treatment, but also provides a thorough investigation for the complainant. COLERAIN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Mark C. Denney, Chief of Police

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.