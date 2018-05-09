Bevin's lawyers defend new abortion law in court filing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Matt Bevin's legal team says Kentucky's newest abortion law seeks to prevent a "barbaric" procedure while a fetus is alive in the womb.
His lawyers filed a brief urging a federal judge to deny a preliminary injunction that would further delay the law's enforcement.
The state's only abortion clinic is challenging the new abortion restrictions in a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union. The ACLU claims access to abortions in Kentucky would be "extinguished" for pregnant women in their second trimester who are covered by the law.
A judge recently signed a joint consent order that temporarily put the law on hold.
Bevin's lawyers say the law doesn't create an undue burden for women seeking abortions and say the state has a "legitimate" interest to protect the unborn from a "gruesome" procedure.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Colerain Police Department is looking for witnesses of a confrontation between an officer and a bystander Tuesday afternoon.Full Story >
The Colerain Police Department is looking for witnesses of a confrontation between an officer and a bystander Tuesday afternoon.Full Story >
Drivers in northern Kentucky can prepare for major road construction on Interstate 71/75, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.Full Story >
Drivers in northern Kentucky can prepare for major road construction on Interstate 71/75, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.Full Story >
A public funeral was held for the 3-year-old killed in a crash on Interstate 275 Wednesday.Full Story >
A public funeral was held for the 3-year-old killed in a crash on Interstate 275 Wednesday.Full Story >
Kentucky's attorney general joined teachers and students Tuesday in northern Kentucky to honor a 32-year employee of the Covington Independent School District.Full Story >
Kentucky's attorney general joined teachers and students Tuesday in northern Kentucky to honor a 32-year employee of the Covington Independent School District.Full Story >
The man charged attacking an Over-The-Rhine resident appeared in Hamilton County Court this morning.Full Story >
The man charged attacking an Over-The-Rhine resident appeared in Hamilton County Court this morning.Full Story >