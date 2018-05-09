Shooting shuts down Vine Street in Over-the-Rhine

Police are on the scene of a shooting that shut down Vine Street in Over-the-Rhine on Wednesday.

According to police, the victim was shot in the leg in the 1700 block of Vine Street.

They were transported to UC Medical Center. Their condition is not known at this time.

Police are looking for a possible suspect who was wearing a black hoodie with white stripes down the sleeves.

