This British-loving American woman scored front-row seats to the royal wedding

(CNN) - Step into Tara Fisher's Virginia home and you'll instantly feel transported across the pond to a place where traditions like tea time are a regular affair.

Fisher is an American, but her heart has always been in England.

“When you have a love for all things British, you call yourself an Anglophile,” Fisher explained.

Her love for the British runs so deep, Fisher changed her career path so she could live in London after graduation.

“It's just really amazing to think that such a small country could have such great contributions to society. And it's just that depth of culture and history that has made me so passionate about loving London and loving England and loving the UK,” Fisher said.

She named her son Lennon, after the Beatles' superstar, and named one of her daughters Britain.

“By the age of 3, I had memorized numerous Beatles songs, including the entire backside of Abbey Road.

Tara takes each of her children on their own special trip to London. This year, it’s Britain's turn.

“I hope I see the queen there,” Britain said.

And it's no regular year. The 8-year-old and her mom will have a front row seat to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding.

This is not Fisher’s first royal wedding. She traveled to London for Prince William and Kate's wedding in 2011, camping on the street the night before

“I stayed up all night and had my front row seat whenever they came by and the procession was amazing,” she recalled.

This year's trip won't include an all-nighter, but Britain and her mom will be there bright and early to greet the royal couple in proper fashion.

