VIDEO: Firefighters rescue ducklings from storm sewer

(RNN) – Firefighters aren’t the type of folks to duck responsibility.

The Gilbert, AZ, Fire Department sprang into action when a mama duck lost her ducklings down a storm drain.

Video of the rescue shows the nervous mother keeping close watch as the firefighters pry open the grate and pull her babies out one by one.

In the end, the family waddles down the road, leaving the smiling group of firefighters behind.

