VIDEO: Firefighters rescue ducklings from storm sewer

Richard Hopkins had his first child serving in the military in Germany in the 1940s, and they were separated when he returned home. After time he built a new family, and the siblings finally met.Full Story >
Richard Hopkins had his first child serving in the military in Germany in the 1940s, and they were separated when he returned home. After time he built a new family, and the siblings finally met.Full Story >
Mama duck keeps an eye on firefighters while they save her babies.Full Story >
Mama duck keeps an eye on firefighters while they save her babies.Full Story >
Kentucky's attorney general joined teachers and students Tuesday in northern Kentucky to honor a 32-year employee of the Covington Independent School District.Full Story >
Kentucky's attorney general joined teachers and students Tuesday in northern Kentucky to honor a 32-year employee of the Covington Independent School District.Full Story >
It took Norman Knuth 66 years but he finally has his high school diploma.Full Story >
It took Norman Knuth 66 years but he finally has his high school diploma.Full Story >
“Not one person at this school has said, 'you can’t do this because you’re hard of hearing.'"Full Story >
“Not one person at this school has said, 'you can’t do this because you’re hard of hearing.'"Full Story >