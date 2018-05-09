Former Oxford taxi driver pleads guilty to sexual battery

The former driver of an Oxford taxi service who was accused of sexually assaulting two students pleaded guilty to sexual battery on Wednesday.

The driver of Sherman's Safe Ride, Sherman Jackson II, could be sentenced up to 10 years and will be labeled as a sex offender.

Oxford police said Jackson picked up two 21-year-old student's in December 2017. Both of the women said they were sexually assaulted in the taxi by the 38-year-old.

"We were extremely scared when we saw it because we know so many people including ourselves who use a taxi on the weekend, it's scary to think it could have been any of us or any of our friends," said Kimia Cardan, a Miami University student.

His sentencing date has not been set.

