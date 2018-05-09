Police: Waitress stabbed by customer who skipped out on tab

Trump, a severe critic of the deal dating back to his presidential campaign, said Tuesday in a televised address from the White House that it was "defective at its core."Full Story >
Trump, a severe critic of the deal dating back to his presidential campaign, said Tuesday in a televised address from the White House that it was "defective at its core."Full Story >
The Pentagon on Thursday is releasing the final report on the Niger attack that killed four Americans last October, concluding that the Army Special Forces team did not get required command approval.Full Story >
The Pentagon on Thursday is releasing the final report on the Niger attack that killed four Americans last October, concluding that the Army Special Forces team did not get required command approval.Full Story >
The trip came just days after North Korea expressed displeasure with Washington for comments suggesting that massive U.S. pressure had pushed Kim to the negotiating table.Full Story >
The trip came just days after North Korea expressed displeasure with Washington for comments suggesting that massive U.S. pressure had pushed Kim to the negotiating table.Full Story >
Police are looking for a man accused of stabbing a waitress outside a Massachusetts restaurant when she chased after him for not paying his bill.Full Story >
Police are looking for a man accused of stabbing a waitress outside a Massachusetts restaurant when she chased after him for not paying his bill.Full Story >