Police: Waitress stabbed by customer who skipped out on tab

Police are looking for Geraldo Reyes, who's accused of stabbing a waitress outside a Massachusetts restaurant after she chased after him for not paying his bill. (Source: WCVB/Chelsea Police/CNN) Police are looking for Geraldo Reyes, who's accused of stabbing a waitress outside a Massachusetts restaurant after she chased after him for not paying his bill. (Source: WCVB/Chelsea Police/CNN)

CHELSEA, MA (WCVB/CNN) – Police are looking for a man they said stabbed a waitress outside a restaurant Monday.

Employees said the suspect left without paying his bill.

The waitress chased after the suspect – whom police identified as Geraldo Reyes.

Reyes pulled out a knife and stabbed the waitress in the neck and right hand, Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes said.

The waitress ended up in Reyes' car, which surveillance video captured fleeing the scene with the driver's side door partially opened. Police said that's where the woman had been hanging onto the car as the suspect fled.

She was dumped about a block away, where she was found bleeding.

"When I arrived on scene, they were putting her into the ambulance," said Gilberto Ramos, the restaurant manager.

Ramos said Reyes' car door had been open when the waitress approached him.

He said the waitress had to jump in the open door to avoid being run over as Reyes put his car in reverse.

The victim is recovering from her injuries.

Reyes is wanted for the charge of armed assault with intent to murder.

Copyright 2018 WCVB via CNN. All rights reserved.

