U.S. News & World Report high school rankings: Cincinnati features some of Ohio's best

Madeira High was one of Ohio's best in this year's U.S. News and World Report high school rankings. (Source: Wikipedia, Ed)

Local high schools litter this year's U.S. News and World Report rankings for best schools in Ohio.

Here's how U.S. News and World Report calculated the rankings:

The first step determined whether each school's students were performing better than statistically expected for students in that state.

For schools passing the first step, Step 2 assessed whether their historically underserved students – black, Hispanic and low-income – performed at or better than the state average for historically underserved students.

For schools passing the first and second step, Step 3 required schools to meet or surpass a benchmark for their graduation rate.

Schools that made it through the first three steps became eligible to be judged nationally on the final step – college-readiness performance – using Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate test data as the benchmark for success.

Here's how the Top 10 shook out:

10) Turpin High School, Cincinnati

Forest Hills Local

98 percent graduation rate

66.1 college readiness

9) Orange High School, Lewis

Olentangy Local

98 percent graduation rate

66.9 college readiness

8) Hudson High School, Hudson

Hudson City

98 percent graduation rate

67 college readiness

7) Dublin Jerome High School, Dublin

Dublin City

98 percent graduation rate

67.1 college readiness

6) Madeira High School, Cincinnati

Madeira City

98 percent graduation rate

67.7 college readiness

5) Ottawa Hills High School, Toledo

Ottawa Hills Local

98 percent graduation rate

69.2 college readiness

4) Bexley High School, Bexley

Bexley City

95 percent graduation rate

74.5 college readiness

3) Indian Hill High School, Cincinnati

Indian Hill Exempted Village

98 percent graduation rate

75.3 college readiness

2) Wyoming High School, Wyoming

Wyoming City

98 percent graduation rate

85 college readiness

1) Walnut Hills High School, Cincinnati

Cincinnati Public Schools

98 percent graduation rate

85.7 college readiness

