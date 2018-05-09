U.S. News & World Report high school rankings: Cincinnati featur - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

U.S. News & World Report high school rankings: Cincinnati features some of Ohio's best

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Madeira High was one of Ohio's best in this year's U.S. News and World Report high school rankings. (Source: Wikipedia, Ed) Madeira High was one of Ohio's best in this year's U.S. News and World Report high school rankings. (Source: Wikipedia, Ed)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Local high schools litter this year's U.S. News and World Report rankings for best schools in Ohio.

Here's how U.S. News and World Report calculated the rankings:

  • The first step determined whether each school's students were performing better than statistically expected for students in that state.
  • For schools passing the first step, Step 2 assessed whether their historically underserved students – black, Hispanic and low-income – performed at or better than the state average for historically underserved students.
  • For schools passing the first and second step, Step 3 required schools to meet or surpass a benchmark for their graduation rate.
  • Schools that made it through the first three steps became eligible to be judged nationally on the final step – college-readiness performance – using Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate test data as the benchmark for success.

Here's how the Top 10 shook out:

10) Turpin High School, Cincinnati
Forest Hills Local
98 percent graduation rate
66.1 college readiness

9) Orange High School, Lewis
Olentangy Local
98 percent graduation rate
66.9 college readiness

8) Hudson High School, Hudson
Hudson City
98 percent graduation rate
67 college readiness

7) Dublin Jerome High School, Dublin
Dublin City
98 percent graduation rate
67.1 college readiness

6) Madeira High School, Cincinnati
Madeira City
98 percent graduation rate
67.7 college readiness

5) Ottawa Hills High School, Toledo
Ottawa Hills Local
98 percent graduation rate
69.2 college readiness

4) Bexley High School, Bexley
Bexley City
95 percent graduation rate
74.5 college readiness

3) Indian Hill High School, Cincinnati
Indian Hill Exempted Village
98 percent graduation rate
75.3 college readiness

2) Wyoming High School, Wyoming
Wyoming City
98 percent graduation rate
85 college readiness

1) Walnut Hills High School, Cincinnati
Cincinnati Public Schools
98 percent graduation rate
85.7 college readiness

For more results/information, click or tap here.

