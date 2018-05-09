Forbes, Realtor.com list hottest housing markets of 2018

Whether you're looking to buy a home this year or planning to invest in property, some cities could present more of a profit than others. (Source: CNN)

(KCRA/KRNV/WFAA/KIRO/CNN) - Location, location, location.

That's key when it comes to real estate. But where do you invest your cash?

Try these five metro areas:

Atlanta, GA

Orlando, FL

Sacramento, CA

Dallas-Fort Worth, TX

Las Vegas, NV

Forbes and Realtor.com listed those cities as the hottest and most profitable housing markets in 2018.

"The No. 1 indicator you want to look for is new jobs moving into a market with higher wages," said David Greene, the author of “Long Distance Real Estate Investing.”

And those jobs, according to Greene, are what's putting Atlanta on the map.

"Hollywood is actually moving into Atlanta and bringing tons of jobs with it. With that, comes lots of small businesses," Green explained.

Several Florida cities made both lists but Orlando took top marks.

And if you declared home-buying in California impossible, think again.

The golden state's capitol is sizzling hot.

"One, you get way more house for about half of the money. Two, a lot of companies are allowing them to work from Sacramento instead of San Francisco so they don't have to worry about the commute,” Green said.

Meanwhile, others are striking gold in the lone star state.

"Companies that are getting overtaxed in California are leaving and going to Texas and Dallas specifically is experiencing an oil boom," Green said,

After being one of the hardest-hit areas during the recession, Las Vegas can thank the Raiders for its resurgence.

"They're building a stadium for them to play in and that's going to bring a ton of jobs to the area,"

And if you don't live near these markets, remember you can still invest from afar.

Both Forbes and realtor looked at several pieces of economic data including the price and amount of existing homes, new home construction, local economy and household incomes.

Copyright 2018 KCRA, KRNV, WFAA, KIRO via CNN. All rights reserved.