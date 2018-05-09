FDA anticipates short-term EpiPen shortage

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration added EpiPens and generic epinephrine auto-injectors to its drug shortage list Wednesday.Full Story >
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration added EpiPens and generic epinephrine auto-injectors to its drug shortage list Wednesday.Full Story >
A food poisoning outbreak linked to romaine lettuce has now spread to four more states.Full Story >
A food poisoning outbreak linked to romaine lettuce has now spread to four more states.Full Story >
Doctors at a Connecticut hospital say they removed a 132-pound tumor from a woman's abdomen and she is expected to recover fully.Full Story >
Doctors at a Connecticut hospital say they removed a 132-pound tumor from a woman's abdomen and she is expected to recover fully.Full Story >
Congo's health ministry has confirmed two cases of Ebola in the central African country, a resurgence nearly 10 months after the end of another outbreak in the country.Full Story >
Congo's health ministry has confirmed two cases of Ebola in the central African country, a resurgence nearly 10 months after the end of another outbreak in the country.Full Story >