FDA anticipates short-term EpiPen shortage

(WFMZ/CNN) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced it's anticipating a shortage of EpiPens.

The FDA added EpiPen 0.3 mg, EpiPen Jr 0.15 mg and generic auto-injectors of the lifesaving drug epinephrine to its drug shortage list Wednesday.

The agency said manufacturing delays are the reason for what it expects to be a short-term shortage.

The products are still currently available.

The devices are made to deliver epinephrine during emergency treatment of serious allergic reactions.

EpiPen producer Mylan N.V. confirmed what it calls "intermittent supply constraints."

Mylan asks patients having problems getting EpiPens to contact its customer relations phone number 1-800-796-9526 for help finding pharmacies that have them in stock.

