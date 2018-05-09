Come and get it: Company offers 40,000 pounds of free cucumbers

A trucking company ended up with a massive load of cucumbers after an order was refused. (Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) – A trucking company finds itself in quite a pickle.

Freightway Transportation Services in Massillon, OH, has 40,000 pounds of cucumbers it doesn’t need.

“Load was refused due to boxes shifting during shipping,” the company said on its Facebook page.

Freightway wanted to give all the cucumbers away to food banks, but they didn’t have the manpower to handle the massive load of veggies.

Now the cukes are free to the public. Massillon is about 10 miles west of Canton.

“Please let us know if anyone wants to come fill up a bag, a box, or a truck,” Freightway said. “It is being stored currently at 39 degrees.”

