Beer delivery: Pizza Hut now offering long-overdue service

(RNN) – Given what a wild success delivery pizza has been over the years, it’s actually surprising it’s taken this long for someone to include beer in the deal.

Pizza Hut, however, has stepped into the void.

The pizza chain has announced a pilot program, in which customers can order six-packs of MillerCoors beers with their pizza.

For now it will be limited to 100 stores in Arizona and California, the company said in a press release.

According to Pizza Hut, the beer will even arrive cold. Customers will be able to “enjoy them right away alongside oven-hot pizzas” the release said.

The reception on Twitter was positive. One user said “I don’t ever need to leave my house anymore” while another said it would “DEFINITELY sway me toward choosing @pizzahut.”

“In addition to our extensive delivery network, many Pizza Hut restaurants are already licensed to serve and distribute beer, without third party services, additional fees, or extended wait times,” Zipporah Allen, Pizza Hut’s chief marketing officer, said in the release.

The release said Coors Light, Blue Moon and Miller High Life are among the available beers.

“Offering beer delivery has enabled us to provide a service to our customers that others cannot,” Mark Peterson, a Pizza Hut franchise owner in Arizona said.

