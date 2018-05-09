House GOP looks for right message after rough primaries

By LISA MASCARO and BILL BARROW

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - House Republicans surveying the midterm election landscape are sharpening their message and assessing their standing with voters after watching their colleagues' wipeout in high-profile primary elections.

Republican congressmen lost across the board in key races Tuesday. Two of them bruised each other so badly in Indiana's Senate primary that they created an opening for a businessman and former state lawmaker, Mike Braun, to win the nomination. A Republican congressman lost his bid in the Senate primary in West Virginia, and another incumbent in North Carolina lost to a popular pastor of a megachurch.

Some Republicans are concerned that they're going into battle this fall without the full armor of a forward-looking agenda that promises voters a to-do list of priorities if they keep majority control of the House.

