Ford suspends production of F-150 trucks

(CNN) – Ford will temporarily shut down production of its F-150 trucks because of a fire at a supplier's plant in Michigan last week.

The company only has two plants that build the trucks.

Ford announced on Wednesday that it will halt production at its plant in Dearborn, MI. It had already shut down production at its plant near Kansas City, MO.

The shutdowns could last several weeks.

The F-150 is the automaker’s best-selling and most profitable vehicle.

Dealers' inventories of the F-series trucks are large enough to prevent near-term shortages. But if the shutdown lasts a month, buyers will likely find that the version of the truck they want is unavailable.

