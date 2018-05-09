'Us': Oscar-winner Jordan Peele reveals next film - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

(CNN) - Jordan Peele has given fans a very small peek at his next film.

The director posted a poster for his new film on social media Tuesday.

It shows the movie's title is "Us" and it will be in theaters next march.

The poster also promotes the film as "a new nightmare from the mind of academy award winner Jordan Peele."

Peele's first film was the satirical horror movie "Get Out."

He made history when he became the first African American to win an Oscar for best original screenplay.

