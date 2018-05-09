'Us': Oscar-winner Jordan Peele reveals next film

(CNN) - Jordan Peele has given fans a very small peek at his next film.
The director posted a poster for his new film on social media Tuesday.
It shows the movie's title is "Us" and it will be in theaters next march.
The poster also promotes the film as "a new nightmare from the mind of academy award winner Jordan Peele."
May 9, 2018
Peele's first film was the satirical horror movie "Get Out."
He made history when he became the first African American to win an Oscar for best original screenplay.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.
The poster also promotes the film as "a new nightmare from the mind of academy award winner Jordan Peele."Full Story >
The poster also promotes the film as "a new nightmare from the mind of academy award winner Jordan Peele."Full Story >
So what is HDR TV? In a nutshell, it’s the best thing to happen to TV since the arrival of 4K. Here's everything you need to know about the technology, what it can do, and why it’s a must-have.Full Story >
So what is HDR TV? In a nutshell, it’s the best thing to happen to TV since the arrival of 4K. Here's everything you need to know about the technology, what it can do, and why it’s a must-have.Full Story >