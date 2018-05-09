NKY company, police team up to give disabled woman new set of wheels

A Cold Spring police officer's act of kindness impacted the woman on the receiving end so much, she said what he did for her changed her life. (Source: Cold Spring Police)

Vickie Ashcraft, with her service dog in tow, traveled via her electric scooter chair to Boost Mobile to pay her phone bill on Tuesday. The trek from Ashcraft's home in Highland Heights to the store in Cold Spring is about 2 1/2 miles, but she said because the bus she usually gets on drove past her, and her 12-year-old scooter kept malfunctioning and the trip took her four hours.

By the time the 60-year-old arrived at the store, her scooter was dead and broken. Ashcraft reached out to police for help since she was unsure about how she would get home.

Sgt. Andy Hyett took the call and responded. He gave Ashcraft and her canine a ride home.

"He's my hero," Ashcraft said.

However, after dropping Ashcraft off, Sgt. Hyett said he left with lingering concerns about her safety due to the condition of her scooter.

"I told her about me being worried for her safety, and I just felt that chair wasn't good enough," Sgt. Hyett said.

Seeking a safer option, Sgt. Hyett went to Patient Aids in Wilder and spoke to the manager, John. The company ultimately decided to donate a scooter to the police department. Sgt. Hyett, with the police chief by his side, then returned to Ashcraft's residence to give her a new mode of transportation.

"He pulled it up and there was my (new) scooter, two pieces, and I was like oh my God," Ashcraft said.

Sgt. Hyett said Ashcraft is one of the most grateful people he has ever encountered.

"That's definitely one of the top days I've had, and I've been doing this for 24 years," Sgt. Hyett said. "Definitely one of the top days."

It's a moment, a memory, that Ashcraft said changed her and her life for the better in more ways than one.

"My life is so much richer tonight. It's not because I got a new scooter," Ashcraft said. "I've got new transportation, but I have a young man in my life who truly, he saved my life."

Ashcraft said she not only came out of this with a new scooter and new friends, she also got a Cold Spring Police Department baseball cap.

She now calls Sgt. Hyett her newly "adopted son" and said she hopes what he did for her will inspire others to commit acts of kindness.

