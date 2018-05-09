Archbishop McNicholas stadium improvements stir controversy

Some residents who live near Archbishop McNicholas High School are upset about the impact of stadium improvements.

Penn Station Stadium at McNicholas opened in 2010 and has never hosted a Friday night football game. Previously, night games were not allowed at the stadium because of zoning codes, but the city of Cincinnati approved four new light poles, a new sound system, and 20 night games per calendar year.

Residents like Jason Roberts who live by the stadium aren't happy about the changes but says they were willing to compromise until the school decided to ask for more.

“They want more than 20 night games, this is their second appeal,” said Roberts.

Scott Fratianne has lived in the neighborhood for 15 years.

“It's like being in the middle of Paul Brown Stadium," he said. "It’s very, very loud. We can't come out on our patios, can't enjoy television or anything.”

Roberts says the noise will only get worse when the lights go up. He is considering moving.

“We purchased this house, it's very quiet and relaxing and we purchased this on that notion," he said.

A copy of the appeal can be viewed at the bottom of this article.

Candie Huston has a son that goes to McNicholas -- she wants kids to experience night games under the lights.

“They deserve the lights, I mean it's a high school. When you buy your property you know you live by a high school,” she said.

FOX19 reached out to the school principal and football coach for comment and is waiting to hear back.

The lights and new sound system are expected to be installed by fall.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.