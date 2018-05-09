'You’re going to die’: Veteran says strip club security attacked him

The Navy veteran claims a racial verbal attack also came with the physical blows. (Source: KTVT/CNN)

DALLAS (KTVT/CNN) - Dallas military veteran Jalen Bell said he was attacked by men in security uniforms.

The young vet says the men used racial slurs while they beat him for no reason.

"I have love in my heart. I want these guys brought to justice, but I still have a lot of love in my heart," Bell said.

He said injustice is marked all over his face and body.

The 23-year old college student and Navy veteran retraced steps with his lawyer Lee Merritt at the entrance of the adult nightclub XTC Cabaret Dallas, where Bell says he was attacked by uniformed security officers.

Bell and a friend drank at the club last Saturday. His pictures from his hospital bed, he said, document a severe beating.

But Bell claims a racial verbal attack also came with the physical blows.

"One officer, a white officer, put his arm around his throat and began squeezing trachea in a choke hold. As he's squeezing, Mr. Bell could hear him saying - excuse my language - *expletive* you're going to die," Merritt explained.

An XTC Cabaret management spokesman said today their initial understanding indicated the incident involved what was deemed to be an unruly customer.

Bell said that's false. He called police because a group of men attacked him, and he's certain the strip club's various surveillance cameras will show it.

"People think it can't happen to them and it can happen to you and it's horrible, a horrible feeling," Bell said.

An attorney for XTC Cabaret said in a statement, "XTC Cabaret Dallas has a zero-tolerance policy for any kind of discrimination. Our club has a very diverse clientele, equally diverse management and staff."

