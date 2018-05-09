Father of four faces deportation after paying traffic ticket - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Father of four faces deportation after paying traffic ticket

Eduardo Castro has been in the U.S. since 1998 and is in the process of applying for a visa. (Source: Family photo/WISN/CNN) Eduardo Castro has been in the U.S. since 1998 and is in the process of applying for a visa. (Source: Family photo/WISN/CNN)

WALWORTH COUNTY, WI (WISN/CNN) – A Wisconsin family is left wondering if their husband and father will get to stay in the United States, as he awaits deportation to Mexico after he was arrested while paying a traffic ticket.

Business owner and father Eduardo Castro is being held in a Louisiana detention center after agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested him April 25.

According to immigrants' rights group Voces de la Frontera, Castro went to the Walworth County Judicial Center in Wisconsin to pay a ticket for driving without a license. He never walked out on his own accord.

Ron Amann has been renting storage units to Castro for years. He also owns the property where Castro runs his pallet business.

"You know, he was going to pay a traffic violation ticket that anyone else would do, and he wasn't running. He was standing up, and this is what happens? To me, it's not right,” Amann said.

Castro has been in the U.S. since 1998 and is in the process of applying for a visa. He has a wife, and their four children are American citizens.

"I think they are going through quite a bit of heartache. I mean, right now, he probably doesn't have any money coming in, so how are they going to live? How are they going to eat?” Amann said.

Voces said Castro received a ticket for driving under the influence more than 12 years ago. He paid the fine, attended classes and didn’t have any other problems with law enforcement, aside from his recent ticket.

An online petition created on Castro’s behalf pleads with ICE Louisiana field office director David Rivera to release him.

Copyright 2018 WISN, Family photo, ICE via CNN. All rights reserved.

