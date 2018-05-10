Cincinnati votes to ban bump stocks

CINCINNATI (AP) - Bump stocks are now illegal in Cincinnati.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the Cincinnati City Council voted 7-2 Wednesday to ban bump stocks within city limits, with Republicans Amy Murray and Jeff Pastor casting no votes.
Bump stocks are attachments that turn semi-automatic rifles into automatic weapons by dampening recoil. They were reportedly on 12 of the firearms Stephen Paddock had in his hotel suite during the Las Vegas mass shooting that killed 58 people in October.
The new ordinance bans possession, sale and use of "trigger activators" such as bump stocks and slide fire devices.
A violation of the new law is a misdemeanor.
Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld says the law fights a "perverse interpretation of the Second Amendment."
Pastor says the city has opened itself to a potential lawsuit.
Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
As candidates for Grant County Judge Executive gear up to face off in the upcoming primary, one of them is taking a unique approach to reach more voters.Full Story >
As candidates for Grant County Judge Executive gear up to face off in the upcoming primary, one of them is taking a unique approach to reach more voters.Full Story >
Some residents who live near Archbishop McNicholas High School are upset about the impact of stadium improvements.Full Story >
Some residents who live near Archbishop McNicholas High School are upset about the impact of stadium improvements.Full Story >
A Cold Spring police officer's act of kindness impacted the woman on the receiving end so much, she said what he did for her changed her life.Full Story >
A Cold Spring police officer's act of kindness impacted the woman on the receiving end so much, she said what he did for her changed her life.Full Story >
Video of police cuffing, Tasing, and arresting several people outside the Northwest Passages school in Colerain Township has been shared hundreds of times of social media.Full Story >
Video of police cuffing, Tasing, and arresting several people outside the Northwest Passages school in Colerain Township has been shared hundreds of times of social media.Full Story >
A man accused of tying up his girlfriend in Clinton County and stealing her gun was eventually taken into custody across county lines this week.Full Story >
A man accused of tying up his girlfriend in Clinton County and stealing her gun was eventually taken into custody across county lines this week.Full Story >