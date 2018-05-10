Judge orders 90-day pause in suit over soccer team's move

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio judge has ordered a 90-day pause in a lawsuit that seeks to stop a Major League Soccer team's proposed move to Austin, Texas.
The Columbus Dispatch reports Franklin County Judge Jeffrey Brown issued the order on Tuesday.
The lawsuit filed by the Ohio attorney general and the city of Columbus cites a law enacted after the original Cleveland Browns moved to Baltimore in 1996. Under the law, Ohio sports teams using publicly supported facilities must give six months' notice and allow cities or residents a chance to buy the team.
The city has argued the owners of Crew SC were vague about their notice.
Brown will meet with both parties to determine how to structure a potential sale. Both sides also must help determine the team's value.
Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
As candidates for Grant County Judge Executive gear up to face off in the upcoming primary, one of them is taking a unique approach to reach more voters.Full Story >
As candidates for Grant County Judge Executive gear up to face off in the upcoming primary, one of them is taking a unique approach to reach more voters.Full Story >
Some residents who live near Archbishop McNicholas High School are upset about the impact of stadium improvements.Full Story >
Some residents who live near Archbishop McNicholas High School are upset about the impact of stadium improvements.Full Story >
A Cold Spring police officer's act of kindness impacted the woman on the receiving end so much, she said what he did for her changed her life.Full Story >
A Cold Spring police officer's act of kindness impacted the woman on the receiving end so much, she said what he did for her changed her life.Full Story >
Video of police cuffing, Tasing, and arresting several people outside the Northwest Passages school in Colerain Township has been shared hundreds of times of social media.Full Story >
Video of police cuffing, Tasing, and arresting several people outside the Northwest Passages school in Colerain Township has been shared hundreds of times of social media.Full Story >
A man accused of tying up his girlfriend in Clinton County and stealing her gun was eventually taken into custody across county lines this week.Full Story >
A man accused of tying up his girlfriend in Clinton County and stealing her gun was eventually taken into custody across county lines this week.Full Story >