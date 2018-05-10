Companies seeking insight into Trump paid for Cohen's views

Special counsel Robert Mueller's team questioned a Russian oligarch about hundreds of thousands of dollars paid to Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney.Full Story >
The audience cheered when Stormy Daniels made a cameo on "SNL" and asked the faux president to resign.Full Story >
The three men were released Wednesday amid a warming of relations between North Korea and the United States, as officials discussed final plans for a Trump-Kim summit.Full Story >
If Texas and six other states persuade a judge to issue a nationwide order barring the government from continuing DACA, that decision could conflict with existing judges' orders telling the government it must partially continue the program.Full Story >
Under questioning Wednesday by members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, acting CIA Director Gina Haspel said she would not permit the spy agency to restart the kind of harsh detention and interrogation program it ran at black sites after Sept. 11.Full Story >
The corporate ties could suggest Cohen was peddling his influence and profiting from his relationship with the president. They also raise questions about whether Trump knew about the arrangement.Full Story >
Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"Full Story >
Trump tells the world he is pulling out of the landmark nuclear accord with IranFull Story >
Former President Barack Obama is calling President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran deal a "serious mistake" that will erode America's global credibilityFull Story >
US health panel that once opposed prostate screening now says it is up to men and their doctorsFull Story >
Trump to tell the world whether he plans to follow through on his threat to pull out of the landmark nuclear accord with IranFull Story >
Inside the Met gala: A real-life cardinal, a presidential candidate, and a team of buglersFull Story >
