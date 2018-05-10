Insight or influence? Trump attorney's business scrutinized

The three men were released Wednesday amid a warming of relations between North Korea and the United States, as officials discussed final plans for a Trump-Kim summit.Full Story >
If Texas and six other states persuade a judge to issue a nationwide order barring the government from continuing DACA, that decision could conflict with existing judges' orders telling the government it must partially continue the program.Full Story >
Under questioning Wednesday by members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, acting CIA Director Gina Haspel said she would not permit the spy agency to restart the kind of harsh detention and interrogation program it ran at black sites after Sept. 11.Full Story >
Investigators have concluded that the Army Special Forces team did not get required command approval for the initial risky mission to go after a high-level insurgent linked to the Islamic State group.Full Story >
Special counsel Robert Mueller's team questioned a Russian oligarch about hundreds of thousands of dollars paid to Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney.Full Story >
The audience cheered when Stormy Daniels made a cameo on "SNL" and asked the faux president to resign.Full Story >
Jury selection in the felony case against the 44-year-old Republican is expected to start Thursday and last at least two days, and testimony is scheduled to begin Monday.Full Story >
The three men were released Wednesday amid a warming of relations between North Korea and the United States, as officials discussed final plans for a Trump-Kim summit.Full Story >
If Texas and six other states persuade a judge to issue a nationwide order barring the government from continuing DACA, that decision could conflict with existing judges' orders telling the government it must partially continue the program.Full Story >
Back from captivity, 3 Korean-Americans detained in North Korea receive wee-hours welcome from TrumpFull Story >
Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeksFull Story >
Detainees freed from prison in North Korea head home for a middle-of-the night celebration featuring President Donald TrumpFull Story >
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal governmentFull Story >
Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accompliceFull Story >
Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"Full Story >
Trump tells the world he is pulling out of the landmark nuclear accord with IranFull Story >
Former President Barack Obama is calling President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran deal a "serious mistake" that will erode America's global credibilityFull Story >
