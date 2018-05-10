Summit set, detainees free; Trump sees NKorea 'big success'

Investigators have concluded that the Army Special Forces team did not get required command approval for the initial risky mission to go after a high-level insurgent linked to the Islamic State group.Full Story >
Investigators have concluded that the Army Special Forces team did not get required command approval for the initial risky mission to go after a high-level insurgent linked to the Islamic State group.Full Story >
The corporate ties could suggest Cohen was peddling his influence and profiting from his relationship with the president. They also raise questions about whether Trump knew about the arrangement.Full Story >
Under questioning Wednesday by members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, acting CIA Director Gina Haspel said she would not permit the spy agency to restart the kind of harsh detention and interrogation program it ran at black sites after Sept. 11.Full Story >
If Texas and six other states persuade a judge to issue a nationwide order barring the government from continuing DACA, that decision could conflict with existing judges' orders telling the government it must partially continue the program.Full Story >
President Donald Trump had alluded to the prisoners' release in a tweet earlier on Wednesday.Full Story >
Rudy Giuliani is leaving his Manhattan law firm to focus solely on his new role on President Donald Trump's legal team.Full Story >
The announcement comes weeks after Trump accepted Kim's invitation for a meeting, and hours after 3 Americans were freed from North Korea.Full Story >
A Georgia gubernatorial hopeful boasts of owning a pickup truck "in case I need to round up criminal illegals" in a new campaign ad weeks released weeks after he caused a stir by featuring a shotgun in another spot.Full Story >
Jury selection in the felony case against the 44-year-old Republican is expected to start Thursday and last at least two days, and testimony is scheduled to begin Monday.Full Story >
Back from captivity, 3 Korean-Americans detained in North Korea receive wee-hours welcome from TrumpFull Story >
Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeksFull Story >
Detainees freed from prison in North Korea head home for a middle-of-the night celebration featuring President Donald TrumpFull Story >
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal governmentFull Story >
Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accompliceFull Story >
Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"Full Story >
Trump tells the world he is pulling out of the landmark nuclear accord with IranFull Story >
Former President Barack Obama is calling President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran deal a "serious mistake" that will erode America's global credibilityFull Story >