Off-duty firefighter killed in motorcycle crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An off-duty Columbus firefighter has died in a motorcycle crash in the city's downtown area.
Columbus police say 32-year-old Derek Walton was riding his motorcycle Tuesday night when he lost control for an unknown reason. The motorcycle fell on its side and slid into a light pole.
Walton was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
He served in the U.S. Army before he joined the fire department. Assistant Chief James Cannell says Walton had been training to become a paramedic at the same hospital where he died.
