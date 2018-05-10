Man arrested after allegedly attacking girl in GA mall restroom

COBB COUNTY, GA (WGCL/CNN) – Mall shoppers helped detain a suspect, who police say attacked an 11-year-old girl with a knife in the women’s restroom at a Georgia mall.

A family’s evening at the food court at Town Center at Cobb in Kennesaw, GA, took a terrifying turn.

“This is a case that when you get the phone call about it makes your heart skip a beat," said Deputy Chief Stuart VanHoozer.

Police say an 11-year-old went to the bathroom while her dad waited outside in the hallway.

As she came out of the stall, 26-year-old Danzell Mitchell came out of the stall in front of her, grabbing her and putting a knife to her throat, according to police.

The girl screamed and was able to break free from Mitchell. She then ran to her father and pointed out the suspect as he emerged from the restroom, police say.

Shoppers tackled Mitchell and restrained him until mall security and police arrived.

Mitchell is charged with aggravated assault, attempted kidnapping, false imprisonment and cruelty to children.

Police are working to find out if the man is connected to any other crimes and if he had an accomplice.

“This is probably one of the most concerning types of incidents, and we will work this not only with our mind but with our heart," VanHoozer said.

