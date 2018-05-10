Billy Ray Cyrus, among 6 to join Kentucky Music Hall of Fame

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (AP) - Billy Ray Cyrus, David "Stringbean" Akeman and four other artists are being inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the Hall will induct its latest class Friday night at the Renfro Valley Entertainment Center. The new class of Kentuckians will join honorees including 2015's Backstreet Boys Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson.
Alongside Cyrus and Akeman are bluegrass vocalist Dale Ann Bradley, gospel singer Jason Crabb, country performer Bobby Lewis and singer-songwriter Jackie DeShannon, who sang "What the World Needs Now Is Love."
The ceremony will feature remarks and performances from the inductees. Its location is new, as the past several inductions were held in Lexington.
Akeman, a prolific banjo player, will be posthumously inducted. Cyrus, known for line-dancing hit "Achy Breaky Heart," will not attend.
Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
